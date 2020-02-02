My Hero Academia Finally Reveals the Doctor's True Identity

My Hero Academia's been building toward a major war between the heroes and villains, and the last few arcs of the series have been revealing many of the mysteries surrounding the inner workings of the series while simultaneously growing the power of both sides. At the center of it all has been the mysterious doctor working alongside All For One's Nomu experiments, but he's been shrouded in mystery more than All For One himself. First just being known as "Doctor" to revealing the pseudonym of "Daruma Ujiko," the latest chapter of the series finally pulls back the curtain.

As Detective Tsukauchi details the knowledge the pro heroes have learned in Chapter 259 of the series, they have also uncovered the real identity of the mysterious doctor. Turns out his real name is Maruta Shiga (which is a name deeply rooted in controversy), who is the quirkless founder of Jaku General Hospital.

As Chapter 259 details, Shiga is the current chairman of the board for Jaku General Hospital who promotes community based medicine rooting in quirks, and has devoted his time to charity. Through partnerships with the hospital, he's set up orphanages and nursery homes all over. He's seen as "whimsical," but is well respected by the public.

Following a tip, an investigation revealed that there was a locked down part of the hospital that no one knew what it was being used for. It was only accessibly by the morgue (which makes the various bodies being used for the Nomu experiments more plentiful), and only the doctor uses this room. A passerby took a photo of a small Nomu in this room, and his tie to the Paranormal Liberation Front was revealed in full.

It seems that this was the perfect cover for the doctor, and his public ties to the rest of society also reveals a key reason why he was All For One's biggest ally. His network allows for easy access to bodies and notable quirks, and his own quirkless state sure does paint a different picture of when he noted that Izuku Midoriya was quirkless as well.

