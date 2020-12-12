My Hero Academia Cosplay Explodes With Fem Bakugo

✖

Bakugo has been a hot topic in the world of My Hero Academia as of late, being ranked as the most popular character in the Shonen franchise and nearly giving fans a heart attack when he was thought to have died in the latest arc of the manga, and one fan has perfectly captured the heroic costume and aesthetic of the newly named "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight". With the upcoming fifth season giving us some new Bakugo scenes to chew on when it drops in the spring of next year, as well as a third feature-length film hitting in the future that features the young crime fighter, it's no surprise to see fans honor this hothead.

Bakugo was often seen as an anti-hero early on in the story of My Hero Academia, tormenting Deku through his childhood. When he was kidnapped by the League of Villains in the third season, many fans believed that this might be the opportunity to transform this aspiring hero into a villain, who would allow his anger to take full control and work alongside Shigaraki and company. Luckily for the heroes, the powerful young student of Class 1-A was able to learn from his rival Midoriya, and even come to care about him as a friend! While we aren't sure if Bakugo will survive the latest arc of the manga, it's clear that fans of the character are crossing their fingers that "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight" will make it out of the War Arc alive!

Instagram Cosplayer Honey_Cosplayer showed off the impressive take on the rival of Midoriya, who has become the most popular character of My Hero Academia since appearing in the first episode of the anime and using his insane Quirk to battle against villains during his time at UA Academy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℍ𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕪 (@honey_cosplayer_)

Though we don't know when, or if, Bakugo will tangle with Midoriya again in a friendly skirmish, it would be interesting to see how their powers would match against one another at this point!

What do you think the future holds for Bakugo? Do you see him surviving the Paranormal Liberation War Arc in My Hero Academia's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!