My Hero Academia Gives Bakugo's Hero Name the Best Reaction

The Paranormal Liberation Arc might be one of the most serious, death-inducing storylines to date in the Shonen series of My Hero Academia, but that isn't stopping the latest arc from adding in some much-needed humor as both heroes and villains alike respond hilariously to Bakugo's hero name. For quite some time, fans of the anime have been waiting to see what Bakugo would decide when it came to the codename that he would be using when he was fighting crime, and as he unleashes his name, other characters are practically speechless thanks to the length and insanity of it.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 293, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory with this article!

Bakugo's new hero name, "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight", is simply perfect for the explosive hero with a hot temper and a Quirk to match, though both heroes and villains alike cannot believe their ears once he shouts it aloud. With the War Arc giving us more than a few casualties on both the side of the heroes and the villains, many fans were nervous that Bakugo would wind up being one of the many deaths, as he recently took a nearly fatal blow in the battle against Shigaraki, who has recently inherited the power of All For One.

Seeing the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia agree on the insanity of Bakugo's hero name is about the only time that we'll see these two sides agree on anything, as the forces of the League of Villains are attempting to create a world that allows them to freely do whatever they wish, while the heroes are attempting to maintain a society that isn't ruled by strength alone. Bakugo has always been one of the strongest young heroes in Class 1-A within UA Academy, using his explosive Quirk to win the Sports Festival earlier in the series and battling against a swarm of villains throughout the history of the series.

Do you think that Bakugo will stick with this hero name moving forward? Which Class 1-A student has the best hero name to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!