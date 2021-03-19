My Hero Academia Cosplay Heats Up With Fem Dabi

✖

My Hero Academia finally revealed the identity of the villain known as Dabi, the flame wielder within the League of Villains, which has big repercussions for hero society and one fan has created a devilishly delightful cosplay that re-imagines the member of the Todoroki Clan who has an ax to grind with his entire family. Dabi has been making waves long before his true identity came to light, first being introduced in the second season of My Hero Academia's anime, joining the villainous group following the introduction of Stain, the hero killer.

Dabi's power rivals that of Endeavor's, if not completely overcomes it, putting Todoroki in a tough position as it seems that the current number one hero won't have the ability to take down the blue flame wielder. Though Dabi didn't make many appearances in the fourth season of the anime, with Overhaul and his gang taking center stage as the biggest villains of the first arc of season four, he did have a slight role to play in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in which we got a taste of him testing out his flame against Endeavor. Needless to say, expect Dabi to have a role in the upcoming fifth season that will take the opportunity to dive into the lives of Shigaraki and his clan.

Instagram Cosplayer Blood Raven shared this dark Cosplay that imagines Dabi with a significant makeover, still capturing the aesthetic of the damaged villain that has a bone to pick with members of his family after his attempts to become a hero himself had fallen to the wayside:

2021 will make for a big year for My Hero Academia, not just with the release of the fifth season of the anime, but also with the third feature-length movie of the franchise hitting theaters later this year. Though the details about the movie have yet to be revealed, Todoroki will have a big role to play with the fire ice hero being marketed as one of the "three musketeers" alongside Deku and Bakugo.

