My Hero Academia Pinpoints The Exact Moment Toya Todoroki Started Becoming Dabi

My Hero Academia has revealed the exact moment that Toya Todoroki started to become Dabi. It's a pivotal moment in the backstory of Dabi and the Todoroki family, one that fans have been waiting to see ever since the theories about the link between Dabi and the Todoroki family first started circulating. Now, the new My Hero Academia manga chapter 301 has delivered that moment - with a twist. As it turns out, Toya Todoroki didn't become the twisted psycho Dabi after his horrific fiery accident. As it turns out, Toya started losing his mind well before his apparent death.

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 301 SPOILERS Follow!

My Hero Academia's latest chapter is all about the unknown history of the Todoroki family. Titled "The Wrong Way to Put Out A Fire, Part 1" the story lives up to its name by showing how Endeavor pushed his son Toya to the point of obsession. Enji Todoroki had arranged his marriage to Rei to produce more powerful quirks in his children, all due to Endeavor's obsession with surpassing All Might.

However, it's discovered that while Toya was born with an even more powerful flame quirk than Endeavor, his body was based on his mother's ice quirk, built to withstand freezing temperatures - and not flame. Enji actually tried to kill Toya's passion for a career as a pro hero, telling his son it was the best choice - but it was too late.

Like any dutiful son, Toya had bought into his father's mission to surpass All Might so deeply that he couldn't let go. He kept pushing and pushing to develop his flame quirk, despite the damage to his body, claiming that Endeavor had "lit the fire" under him. Enji and Rei finally made a decision that terrified Rei: have another baby.

Shoto Todorok is born and is able to balance both of his parents' powers, making Toya's hero future obsolete. But still, Toya can't give up the mission. When Shoto is a baby Toya's mind finally fractures, and he begins taking on the psychotic persona that will grow to be "Dabi," in a blow-out argument with his parents:

This detailed account of Toya Todoroki/Dabi's backstory once again changes a lot of perspective on how My Hero Academia fans see the Endeavor, Dabi, Shoto, and the entire mess that is the Todoroki family history. It seems like a Shakespearean tragedy at its best, rather than being solely the fault of any one person (Endeavor). This is only the first half of the story - we'll need to see how the rest plays out.

