My Hero Academia Pays The Joker Homage During Dabi's Big Revelation

My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter was a major game-changer, which finally shined a light on a longstanding fan theory. That reveal was the true origin of Dabi, the pyrokinetic psycho who is one of My Hero Academia's most fearsome villains. We now know (for sure) that Dabi comes from one of the most prominent pro hero families around. The villain got to spill the big secret himself, as part of a larger scheme to destabilize the entire pro hero world. In a rare moment of (sadistic) joy and elation, Dabi got to celebrate the havoc and pain he's now causing, by doing a full-on ode to Joker movie.

As you can see in the side-by-side comparison above, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi seems to have definitely thrown in a Joker movie reference in this scene of Dabi gleefully dancing to the tune of chaos. Since Joker movie's release in 2019 (and subsequent Oscar wins this year), the film has inspired an entire wave of memes and quotes that are now circulating the Internet, inspiring spoofs and/or homages. Horikoshi is notorious for having My Hero Academia pay homage to the sci-fi/superhero works that have (and continue to) inspire it. It only fits that Joker would get a shoutout, as well, given the cultural milestone the film has become.

WARNING: My Hero Academia chapter 290 SPOILERS Follow!

The big reveal in My Hero Academia 290 is that Dabi is indeed Toya Todoroki, the son of Enji Todoroki (aka no. 1 hero Edeavor), and the older brother of Shoto Todoroki. Toya was Endeavor's first attempt to create an even more powerful successor to his own flame powers; Toya had a powerful flame, but his mother Rei's ice power made it unstable. We were told that Toya died in some kind of tragic accident, but clearly that's not the case.

Dabi claims that he was a "failed experiment" that Enji "tossed aside." That leaves room for more backstory to be filled in later, regarding what happened to Toya to make him break from his family, and become the this Joker-type antagonist in My Hero Academia's story.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.