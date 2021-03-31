My Hero Academia Cosplay Heats Up With Todoroki In Formal Attire

✖

Shoto Todoroki has become a fan favorite in the world of UA Academy, wielding the power over fire and ice that he inherited from his parents, and with My Hero Academia's fifth season, it's definitely no surprise to see more Cosplay springing up to honor the son of Endeavor, the current number one hero. With the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi currently placing a bigger spotlight on Todoroki following the War Arc and the revelation of the identity of Dabi, the flame-wielding villain of the League of Villains, it's clear that there are big plans in store for Shoto.

Todoroki has always been an interesting character in the ranks of Class 1-A, struggling with his rough childhood that was created by his father trying to turn him into the next big hero, but he has been able to prove himself a number of times over thanks to his insanely powerful Quirk and his stalwart personality. Though he still hasn't forgiven his father for how Endeavor treated the other members of the Todoroki Clan, he has accepted the flame part of his powers and has used his heat manipulation to battle against villains and any other threat that looms over hero society.

Instagram Cosplayer Mochi Marie showed off this new take on Todoroki that decides to focus less on Shoto's superhero activities and give him a formal makeover that he usually sports in the classroom when learning about strategies from teacher Eraserhead:

Shoto Todoroki had a big role to play in the recent War Arc, especially when Dabi revealed himself to be his older brother, Toya. Originally thought dead by his own hands, Dabi was wracked with guilt over the fact that he wouldn't be able to follow in his father's footsteps and had gone far enough to try to destroy his brother Shoto in order to continue on his path to becoming a hero. With Endeavor unable to bring himself to battle against Dabi with his identity now revealed, the responsibility now rests upon Shoto with the anime franchise hinting at a giant family squabble in the series' future.

What do you think of this new take on Shoto Todoroki? Do you see Shoto and Endeavor burying the ax in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.