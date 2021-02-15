My Hero Academia Fans are Loving Baby Shoto

My Hero Academia fans are really loving the baby Shoto Todoroki reveal in the newest chapter of the series! My Hero Academia is currently starting off with the most emotionally intense arcs of the series to date as it explores the immediate fallout of the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front. That war not only took up the greater part of a year's worth of chapters, but it shook up the status quo in some pretty significant ways as it confirmed Dabi's ties to the Todoroki family and Endeavor's checkered past. Now Endeavor has got to deal with it.

Chapter 301 of the series begins an even deeper look into the Todoroki family's dark history, and while the chapter itself is full of intrigue and emotional reveals, one reveal in particular has been an especially big hit with fans. As the chapter comes to a close, Shoto Todoroki as a baby makes his appearance and instantly became the standout of the chapter overall despite how much actually happens for the rest of the family.

