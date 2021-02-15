My Hero Academia Fans are Loving Baby Shoto
My Hero Academia fans are really loving the baby Shoto Todoroki reveal in the newest chapter of the series! My Hero Academia is currently starting off with the most emotionally intense arcs of the series to date as it explores the immediate fallout of the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front. That war not only took up the greater part of a year's worth of chapters, but it shook up the status quo in some pretty significant ways as it confirmed Dabi's ties to the Todoroki family and Endeavor's checkered past. Now Endeavor has got to deal with it.
Chapter 301 of the series begins an even deeper look into the Todoroki family's dark history, and while the chapter itself is full of intrigue and emotional reveals, one reveal in particular has been an especially big hit with fans. As the chapter comes to a close, Shoto Todoroki as a baby makes his appearance and instantly became the standout of the chapter overall despite how much actually happens for the rest of the family.
Read on to see how My Hero Academia fans are reacting to Baby Shoto's reveal, and let us know what you think? Curious to see more of the My Hero Academia heroes as babies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Only Have Room for Baby Todoroki
No thoughts, head empty. Just...baby Todoroki 🥺🥺#BNHAspoilers pic.twitter.com/8Cst4ljAhG— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 14, 2021
New Mental State
Bnha 301— Scar (@katsmuki) February 14, 2021
Mentally I'd like to be baby shoto 👁️👁️ pic.twitter.com/Bi9cN78kKd
Stone Faced From Birth
Shoto was really a comedian at birth 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/VPM3iqWqc7— xαt 🔮 (@vorejutsu) February 14, 2021
It's Baby Shoto Appreciation Hours
Baby Shoto Appreciate because you guys are so mean to him 😭 pic.twitter.com/3H6cZsd7q7— Snowy💜 (@Snowflakegal3) February 14, 2021
Family Drama? Who Cares!
All this drama will not stop me from screaming about baby shoto pic.twitter.com/ze8JyfOtzF— Zayn thee archon🏂🏾 (@medoreeya) February 14, 2021
Shoto Doesn't Flinch!
Todorokis family : *Falling apart*
Shoto: 😐 pic.twitter.com/0Ni63KWm34— Alan 🦁 (@RealisticSK) February 14, 2021
The Real Questions Though
idk if baby shoto is cute or cursed pic.twitter.com/TphxwhZDao— glo (@shotosomi) February 14, 2021
Wait a Minute...
"What the deuce?!" pic.twitter.com/vct0m4Nhjf— Hey, it's Steve (@SteveYurko) February 14, 2021
Why Does This Make so Much Sense?
Nah why baby Shoto look like Stewie 😭 pic.twitter.com/TsJwBnkm7r— Zahin ⚡️| SK anime 04/2021 (@ZahinPrime) February 14, 2021
Definitely Cursed
Awww baby Shoto looks so cute 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ccB09T0MOv— EDEN 💜 (@BLASTYSHIMA) February 10, 2021