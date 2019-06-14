My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Fan-Favorite Rabbit Hero to Life

My Hero Academia hasn’t just carved out a space for itself as one of the most popular manga and anime series around – it’s also managed to inspire all kinds of a sick fan art and cosplay. Today brings some My Hero Academia cosplay work that’s too hot for the standard Internet channels, and brings one of the series top female heroes to life.

Check out this cosplayer’s Plus Ultra hot version of pro hero Usagiyama Rumi – aka “Rabbit Hero Mirko!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: The following information may be SPOILERS for fans who only watch the My Hero Academia anime, and don’t read the manga! Stop reading now if you don’t want to jump ahead of the TV series!

Rabbit Hero Mirko made her debut in Chapter 184 of the Boku No Hero Academia manga, as part of the “Pro Hero” arc. She was announced alongside the other top pro hero in the JP Hero Billboard Chart – the first re-ranking of the pro hero elite, since All-Might retired from duty. Not much has been done with here since then, but her unique design and powers have clearly made her the focus of some fans’ love.

You can appreciate this cosplay rendition of Rabbit Hero Mirko above, or check out some of the character’s biography and details below (via the Boku No Hero Academia wiki):

“Rumi is a slender woman of a shapely yet athletically strong build with dark skin. She has red eyes, tilted slightly inwards, and straight white hair reaching down past her waist with a pair of long fluffy ears poking upwards out of the sides of her head. Along with these, she also possesses a round white tail, which gives her overall design a definite resemblance to an albino rabbit.

Her hero costume consists of a sleeveless white leotard with a dark purple trim around her shoulders and waist, a wide, yellow crescent moon design over her chest, and two thick metal plates on her midriff. She wears purple thigh-high boots to compliment her leotard, with more playing around the heel and toe areas, making her feet look like those of a rabbit. She also has white gloves on her hands, with long cuffs, sporting small triangular protrusions around the edges.

Rumi is tough and speaks her mind even if it causes confrontation, and she respects those who do the same. Rumi seems to believe that heroes who join teams are cowards, as they could just be relying on their teammates’ strength rather than their own.

Unnamed Quirk: Rumi seems to have a Quirk that grants her incredible leg strength, by thumping the ground she easily destroys a large chunk of area. This ability is so powerful that it looks like an explosion occurred. This leg strength could also be linked to her rabbit-like features as she bears rabbit-like ears and a tail.“

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.