This Genderbent ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Is Todoroki Goals

When you think of My Hero Academia cosplay, chances are good you might imagine “Izuku Midoriya” or “All Might” first. Maybe even “Katsuki Bakugo” comes to mind. This particular cosplay, however, could cement “genderbent Shoto Todoroki” in there instead.

Chicago-based cosplayer and musician Lisa J. recently shared a photo of a shoot where she cosplayed as genderbent Todoroki to Reddit, and it’s certainly turned more than a few heads. You can check out the photo of her below:

Pretty good, right? The obvious differences between the fictional, male Shoto Todoroki and Lisa J.’s real, female Shoto Todoroki include the fact that Lisa J. doesn’t have the ability to spew ice and fire at whim, the length of the hair on what we assume is a specialized wig, and what appear to be a set of heels that resemble fictional Todoroki’s boots yet are a little bit higher off the ground.

The photograph was taken by Ryzen Xia, and given the rest of their recent photos on Instagram, may very well have been captured at a Dave & Buster’s. Xia’s Instagram is full of different cosplayers doing their thing, including some donning garb and wigs to transform into people from the likes of Kingdom Hearts, Persona 5, and more. There’s even a Bowsette!

As for Lisa J., her Instagram includes cosplay as characters from Frozen, Final Fantasy XIII, and more. What do you think of her Todoroki? Is it cosplay goals? Let us know what you think in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.