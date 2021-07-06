My Hero Academia Cosplay Detonates With Fem Bakugo

✖

Season Five of My Hero Academia's anime has shown us a very different side of Bakugo, the explosive young hero who easily is one of the strongest crime fighters in Class 1-A's roster, and one fan has perfectly captured the aesthetic of the rival to Midoriya with some electrifying Cosplay. With Bakugo leading his team to victory during the Joint Training Exercise Arc in under five minutes and recently joining both Deku and Todoroki as part of a work-study beneath the number one hero Endeavor, it's clear that the fan-favorite has some big events waiting in his future.

Bakugo has come a long way since he first appeared as a character in Kohei Horikoshi's epic Shonen series, first hating Midoriya with a vengeance but eventually coming to view him as a friendly reminder, looking out for his back while also making friends with his fellow classmates at UA Academy. While the exploding hero definitely still has an edge when it comes to both his Quirk and his personality, he's mellowed out to a considerable degree, especially as the earlier parts of the series had many believing that it was only a matter of time before Bakugo joined the side of Shigaraki and the League of Villains.

Instagram Cosplayer Black Crystal Cosplay showed off this brand new version of everyone's hot-tempered young anime hero, who is clearly exceeding when it comes to pointing his explosive personality in the right direction when it comes to fighting evil and saving his teammates at the same time:

Bakugo is currently fighting alongside Deku and Todoroki as a part of the Endeavor Agency, having finally acquired his provisional hero's license alongside Shoto. With Hawks recently discovering that the Meta Liberation Army is planning an assault in four months with a roster that spans over one hundred thousand villains, it's clear that the Three Musketeers will have some serious training to do to better understand their Quirks and save Hero Society from this looming threat.

