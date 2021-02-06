My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines A Light On Suneater

✖

My Hero Academia's Big Three of UA Academy might shine the spotlight most on Lemillion and Nejire, but the bizarre hero known as Suneater, Tamaki Amajiki, might have the most memorable Quirk of the trio and one fan has perfectly brought the aspiring crime-fighter to life! During the fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime, Suneater was able to show off his insane Quirk as he battled against the forces of the Yakuza, led by the devastating antagonist known as Overhaul, definitely proving why the hero was considered to be one of the strongest heroes of UA Academy!

Suneater's Quirk allows him to access a bizarre collection of powers based on the food that he had eaten within a given amount of time, which is able to take form in some strange ways such as giving Tamaki some tentacles of an octopus, giving him armor from clams, or the wings of a bird if he had happened to ingest some chicken that day. When presented with the threat of numerous villains that made up Overhaul's gang, Suneater put his life on the line in order to buy his fellow crime fighters the time they needed to stop the Yakuza's plan from eliminating the Quirks of the heroes.

Instagram Cosplayer Ratno Care shared this pitch-perfect cosplay for the most idiosyncratic member of the Big Three, Suneater, who was able to pull out a number of insane powers based on his diet for any given day which had proved to be far more powerful than fans had expected:

My Hero Academia's fifth season is set to return in the spring of this year, giving us a look into the adventures of the students of UA Academy once again, though don't expect Suneater to have as big a role this time around as he did in season four. With Lemillion having lost his Quirk in the battle against Overhaul, the Big Three definitely took a major hit to their status, though we still foresee big things in the career of Suneater considering the wide birth of powers that he can potentially add to his repertoire.

