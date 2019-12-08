My Hero Academia Explains How Suneater Got His Hero Name

As the war between the heroes and Overhaul’s Shie Hassaikai group kicks off on My Hero Academia‘s fourth season, many of the characters are going to have to challenge themselves in ways that they had never expected to when these official work studies first began. This is especially true for Tamaki Amajiki as the member of the Big Three was thrown into the fray in the first official fight of the arc as he held off three members of the Eight Bullets to buy the other heroes some time to find Overhaul. But this challenge also revealed more about the normally shy Amajiki.

A hero name like “Suneater” didn’t quite seem to fit the meek Amajiki at first, but Episode 71 of the series explained the thought process behind his hero name and reveals that it was a result of a close connection with Mirio he’s had over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MIRITAMA . that’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/AS0NA0IaJr — ceo of denki (@chargebolts) December 7, 2019

Episode 71 of the series sees Amajiki worry that he can’t shine as brightly as his best friend Mirio. He’s watched Mirio as they’ve grown up together over the years, and was a bit envious at how Mirio could go through life seemingly effortlessly. But as Mirio explained to him, he could only do his best because he had Amajiki backing him up. Because while Amajiki believes Mirio to shine like the sun, Mirio believes Amajiki is brighter.

That’s where the name “Suneater” comes from as Amajiki is one who will shine so bright, he’ll eat the light of the sun. Because while Amajiki has trouble believing in himself, Mirio believes in his ability. The same could be said for the pro hero Fat Gum as well, who decided to leave Amajiki to fight alone when he heard his determination. These revelations and powerful fight cemented Suneater in fans’ hearts, and now they can’t wait to see what he does next.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.