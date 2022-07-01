My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes The Villainous Toga

My Hero Academia is planning to adopt one of the most brutal sagas in the history of this wildly popular Shonen series this fall, with the sixth season telling the story of the War Arc. With the conclusion of the fifth season of the anime adaptation seeing Shigaraki and his forces overtaking the Meta Liberation Army and gaining its resources and membership as a result, the blood-guzzling villain known as Toga will play a big role in the upcoming season. Now, one cosplayer has dove into the early look of Toga via some spot-on Cosplay ahead of season six.

The fifth season of My Hero Academia didn't just see Toga overtake a number of villains within the roster of the Meta Liberation Army, she took a trip to the past with a series of flashbacks that revealed that the villain always had some mental issues throughout her life. Believing that she could not fit into everyday life thanks to her love of blood and violence, Toga would eventually join the League of Villains thanks to the influence of Stain the Hero Killer. With this trip to the past in season five, Toga was able to gain a new power that allows her to access the Quirks, along with the appearance, of the victims whom she steals blood from.

Instagram Cosplayer Sunflow3r Samurai shared a video of My Hero Academia's Toga, with the cosplayer proving that she definitely has the chops when it comes to bringing one of the Shonen series' most popular villains to life before the War Arc descends upon the heroes of UA Academy this fall:

While Toga has a big role in the War Arc, the villain also has a significant role in the Final Arc of My Hero Academia's manga, with the blood-drinking member of the League of Villains recently sharing her true feelings for Deku. Luckily for Midoriya, he was given a means of escape from Toga's clutches thanks to both Ochaco and Froppy, though Toga remains a serious threat to the world of Hero Society, especially thanks to her recent power-up following the traumatic events of the War Arc.

