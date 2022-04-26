My Hero Academia Turns The Spotlight on Toga With New Cover

✖

My Hero Academia has given Himiko Toga the spotlight once more with some special new cover art! With the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series now in the midst of the final war between the heroes and villains, one of the villains who has gotten a curious focus leading into the final battle was Himiko Toga. Previous looks into her past had revealed that she had a complicated path to becoming the misunderstood villain that she is today, and it was only taken to the next level when she was brought to the forefront of the major war.

Toga's gone through a number of changes since she was first introduced to the series as her twisted vision of love has led her down her bloody path, and is only set to get even bloodier as the latest chapters of the series have broken her heart. With Toga getting ready to forge a new path through the heroes with the upcoming chapters of the series, the latest issue of Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine has given her the spotlight with some cool new cover art for the villain! You can check it out below:

Hitting shelves in Japan next month, the latest cover art for Jump GIGA has placed Toga front and center. It's with good reason too as the series recently set up the stage for her emotional final battle against the heroes. After confessing her love to Izuku, the villain has unfortunately now been given a whole new drive to destroy the rest of the world when that confession didn't go the way that she wanted. But Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui will be standing up to her as the ones who will likely stop her.

As we have seen with the villains in the past, Toga has a lot more going on and is more than just a blank slate of evil meant to fight against the heroes. It makes for a complicated bridge to cross when her final moments actually arrive, but we'll see that develop over the course of future chapters. If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's manga run, you can now find the newest chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

But what do you think? Where does Toga rank among your favorite villains in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!