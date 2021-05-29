My Hero Academia Cosplay Features Season Five Toga

✖

With the final battle of the Joint Training Exercise Arc already underway in My Hero Academia's fifth season, fans can expect a huge focus on the antagonists of the series during the next arc, "My Villain Academia", with one fan bringing Toga to life from the upcoming arc using some dead-on Cosplay. Shigaraki and his crew took a backseat during Season Four of the anime, with the likes of Overhaul and Gentle Criminal battling against the students of UA Academy, but fans will learn that it was worth the wait for the main villains to re-emerge.

Though the League of Villains wasn't featured prominently in the fourth season, Toga joined up with the Yakuza and Overhaul to keep an eye on them alongside Twice, to convey new information to Shigaraki about the machinations of the criminal empire. Toga's Quirk is as disturbing as her personality, guzzling down the blood of her targets in order to take on their appearances and not being afraid to wear her emotions on her sleeve while working toward a world wherein no one would be able to tell her what to do. Though Toga has a crush on the young hero Midoriya, it seems as if the duplicating villain known as Twice might be harboring some serious feelings for the young villainess.

Instagram Cosplayer Blood Raven lived up to her name with this new look at Toga, who is about to be the focal point of My Hero Academia's fifth season following the conclusion of the Joint Training Exercise Arc, which will see more of the antagonist's past revealed:

The next arc of the anime created by Kohei Horikoshi won't just have major ramifications for the League of Villains but will make some big changes to hero society as a result of its conclusion. When the background of these villains comes to light in "My Villain Academia", fans can expect to look at some of the antagonists in a brand new light and get into the fiendish minds of some of the biggest Shonen villains around.

