My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Ends with Toga in Tears

My Hero Academia's War Arc has taken an opportunity to explore what Toga is up to in the midst of the insane battle that is currently raging against heroes and villains, and she has found the object of her search in Ochaco for a very unexpected reason! As Deku battles fiercely against the current wielder of All For One in Shigaraki, there are still many other pieces of the puzzle that are currently coming in together as the Paranormal Liberation War marches toward its end and Toga seemingly has started crying when faced with her opponent in Uravity!

Warning! If you have yet to dive into the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 289, you may want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for Toga and Ochaco specifically!

Toga has broken away from the League of Villains for an unexpected reason, to apparently try to have a sit down with Uravity to talk about their mutual love of Deku! With this latest installment, it's clear that Toga is completely out of her mind, as she broke away from her friends, killed a grandmother in order to steal her appearance, and risk her own life to simply have a spirited chat with Ochaco. Uravity lays it on the line for the blood sucking villain, with Toga responding in kind that she is an antagonist thanks to being told at a young age to "hide her true self".

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Toga puts it, "When I was little, I was told to stop being me but that doesn't work! When you shut your feelings away, it only grows inside." Uravity responds that she'll always try to stop Toga if she plans on hurting innocent people, which causes Toga to begin to shed some tears as a result.

Toga first joined the League of Villains following the arrival of Stain, the villain who left an impression on the world at large with his message of wanting a better world where heroes are not in it for the "fame or fortune". Alongside Toga, Dabi was another member who came into the fold of the League of Villains and showed just how big Stain's legacy was.

What did you think of Toga's tearful encounter with Uravity? Do you think that the young villain will be redeemed down the line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!