My Hero Academia Cosplay Perfectly Fuses Toga And Uravity

The fifth season of My Hero Academia took the opportunity to focus specifically on the story of the League of Villains fighting against the Meta Liberation Army. With Shigaraki managing to take down Re-Destro and thus take over the resources and membership of the MLA for himself, the series also gave Toga a serious upgrade during this arc. Now, one cosplayer has managed to put a new spin on Toga's updated Quirk and create the perfect fusion of hero and villain.

In the previous four seasons of My Hero Academia, Toga had demonstrated the ability to take on the appearance of anyone that she was able to drink the blood of. Doing so with the likes of Ochaco earlier in the anime, the member of the League of Villains has demonstrated the ability to use the powers of Uravity during the fifth season and the battle against the Meta Liberation Army. With this newfound power, expect Toga to play a major role in the sixth season and the War Arc, as the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front attempts to overtake Hero Society once and for all in a bid to change the landscape for the villains of the universe.

Instagram Cosplayer Silb 013 shared this brand new take on the villain of My Hero Academia who is set to have plenty in store for the heroes for the sixth season of the anime adaptation which will translate the events of the War Arc:

Creator Kohei Horikoshi is currently working on the Final Arc of the series, with Toga facing down the likes of Ochaco and Froppy, having yet to unleash her trump card. Having taken the blood of her fellow teammate Twice, the villain now has the ability to create thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of duplicates, which might all retain her abilities once they come to life. Needless to say, the Final Arc might be underway but there are still some major battles that have yet to take place.

What do you think of this mish-mash between two of the most popular heroes/villains of the Shonen franchise? Do you think that Toga will ultimately survive her final battles of My Hero Academia?