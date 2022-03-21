My Hero Academia Has Set Up Toga’s Last Stand

My Hero Academia is readying for Himiko Toga’s final stand with the newest chapter of the series! As the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga set the stage for the final fight between the heroes and villains, the previous string of chapters had revealed how Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes were preparing on that end. In the middle of it all, the series took a brief detour to showcase how Himiko Toga was feeling heading into the final battle too as it was clear that there was so much about her that needed to be explored further.

With the final battle between the heroes and villains kicking off with the previous chapters, the newest chapter of the manga picks up after Toga confessed her love to Izuku and desire for him to become her boyfriend. Naturally, Izuku can’t reciprocate those feelings no matter how much he might want to in order to keep from hurting her, but it was clearly not want Toga wanted to hear. It’s from here that the series is ready to see her put it all on the line.

Chapter 348 of My Hero Academia picks up right after Toga confesses her love for Izuku, and he has to let her down. He’s flustered by it at first as he suddenly thinks about the romantic side of things (which resonate more given just how young and inexperienced he really is despite all of the hero work pointing to the contrary), but ultimately can’t return her feelings because he can’t imagine hurting someone he loves like she would want to. Upon hearing his reasons why, Toga shifts in demeanor as she accepts Izuku’s rejection and begins to lash out.

Deeming him to no longer be special and like the other heroes who ignore the plight of trouble individuals like herself, Toga then vows to reject the entire world and point her anger outwards. It’s here that Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui jump into the middle of the fight, and are now poised to take on the villain while buying Izuku enough time to escape to his proper battlefield. This will ultimately be Toga’s final battle against the heroes, but it’s sure to be an emotional one as we get to the heart of Toga’s true feelings about the world.

