My Hero Academia Cosplay Horrifically Fuses Toga With Uravity

One of the biggest arcs of My Hero Academia’s fifth season was easily My Villain Academia, which focused on the battle between the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains. While the arc took the opportunity to dive into the origin stories of Twice, Spinner, and Shigaraki, it revealed the tragic story of Toga, the blood-sucking member of the League who has a terrifying crush on Izuku. With the big arc of the series not only exploring the villains, it gave many brand new powers in the process, with one Cosplay capturing the new ability of Toga.

While fighting against the MLA, Toga discovered that she was able to take on the powers of targets that she had drunk the blood of, with her managing to use Uravity’s abilities in a horrifying new way. Darting through various members of the Meta Liberation Army, she took the gravity that kept them on the ground, hurdling them into the sky and dropping them from such a height that they died striking against the ground. Though she would eventually find herself nearly killed at the hands of the MLA and one of its powerful members in Skeptic, the League of Villains member has found herself as one of the top-ranking members of the Paranormal Liberation Front, the group that is a fusion of the MLA and League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Aarav0z shared the hideous moment that Toga took on the appearance of Ochaco during her fight against the Meta Liberation Army and discovered that she could now harness the ability to manipulate gravity, along with the Quirks of whoever she should drink the blood of:

The sixth season of My Hero Academia’s anime is set to dive fully into the War Arc, laying out the biggest battle between the heroes and villains of the Shonen series to date. Rest assured, the upcoming season will have lots for Toga to do and will reveal some startling new secrets for the blood-drinking villain. Both heroes and villains will see some major casualties in this upcoming chapter that will change the world of heroes forever.

What do you think of this creepy fusion crossover? Who was your favorite villain during the My Villain Academia Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.