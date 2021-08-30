My Hero Academia: What We Know About Toga's New Power

✖

The latest episode of My Hero Academia season 5 continues the "My Villain Academia story arc, which tracks how the League of Villains is attempting to boost up their skills and powers for the coming war with the heroes. Things have gotten even harder for Tomura Shigaraki and his band of killers as the League finds itself challenged by a rival evil organization: The Meta Liberation Army. In My Hero Academia episode 109, "Revival Party", the League of Villains walks right into a trap set by the MLA - and in the heat of that life-or-death battle, Himiko Toga sees her dark quirk powers evolve!

(Spoilers Follow)

The MLA ambushes the League of Villains at Deika City - an entire metropolis populated by the MLA's operatives. Toga is singled out by an MLA Lieutenant named "Curious" who (in civilian life) was the head of a news publishing company loyal to the MLA. Curious (AKA Chitose Kizuki) wants to know all about the origin story of how Toga became the insane vampire that she is; Kizuki's "Land Mine" quirk also meant that Toga's body got battered as hard as her mind was the Curious' barrage of questions.

The battle between Toga, Curious, and the other MLA fighters builds to a head when Toga's "interview" session boils over into an introspective spiral. Toga is on death's door, forcing her to abandon hope and attachment to the idea of a "normal" life. When everything else is stripped away by looming death, Toga knows just one thing: she actually wants to be the people she loves - to know them in an even more intimate way than she already does by drinking their blood and wearing their skin. The one person that makes Toga make a leap is none other than Ochacho Uraraka, whose blood Toga consumes as her last act.

However, instead of dying, Toga's dark wish comes true: she becomes the person whose blood she drinks - quirk powers and all!

Himiko Toga's New Quirk Power Explained

(Photo: Toho Animation)

When you think about it, this evolution of Himiko Toga's powers makes a lot of sense. The vampiric girl drinks the blood of her victims in order to imitate them; if she ingests their DNA and can mimic it physically, it makes sense that her powers could also mimic any traces of the victim's quirk that are contained in that same DNA.

From what we see in the episode, not only can Toga mimic a mark's powers - she can use the mimicked quirk with frightening intensity and power. Uraraka could never imagine using her Zero Gravity power to levitate and then freefall drop an entire enemy army. But thanks to Toga we now know just how powerful Ochacho could be.

My Hero Academia releases new chapters free online. The anime streams new episodes on Funimation and Hulu.