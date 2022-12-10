My Hero Academia Creator Fuses Dabi And Joker in New Art

Dabi's moment has arrived in My Hero Academia's sixth season, with the flame-wielding villain knocking Hawks out of the Paranormal Liberation War earlier in the battle for the fate of Hero Society. With the battle featuring Deku fighting against Shigaraki nearing its end, the "hottest" member of the League of Villains has dropped a number of bombshells that he has shared with the world, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared new art of Dabi sporting a look akin to that of DC Comics' Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker.

The "Dabi Dance" had many fans thinking of Joaquin Phoenix's take on the Joker, with the 2019 Warner Bros film seeing a new iteration of the Batman-villain sharing a similar dance as he descended a staircase. Becoming a runaway success for DC Comics' film adaptations, a sequel is in the works that won't just see Joaquin Phoenix returning to his role as Arthur Fleck, but will also bring in Lady Gaga to play the role of this universe's Harley Quinn. With the Joker locked in Arkham Asylum following the events of the first film, it should come as no surprise to see that Harleen Quinzel is set to meet him considering her origin story in both the original Batman The Animated Series and the comics.

Dabi, The Clown Prince of Crime

Kohei Horikoshi took the opportunity to share this new take on Dabi, dropping him into attire that is this side of the Joker and helps in celebrating the villain's dance which also gave anime viewers the revelation of who the young antagonist has been since first appearing in the Shonen series:

Dabi revealing himself to be the son of the number one hero, Endeavor, sent shockwaves through the hero world at large, with even the most die-hard supporters of crime fighters being taken aback by some of the actions of the top heroes. On top of Toya revealing himself, the world was also able to see the actions that Hawks took during the War, with video of Twice's death at the number two hero's hands also hitting the airwaves.

