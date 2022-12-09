My Hero Academia Art Hypes Dabi's Dance





My Hero Academia's sixth season has already seen some major casualties take place when it comes to the heroes of Hero Society and the villains that make up the Paranormal Liberation Front. While the battle taking place between Deku and Shigaraki is nearing its end following a confrontation taking place on the mental plane, the upcoming episode is set to feature a very important moment for the villain known as Dabi, with new art highlighting the fan-favorite villain with a dark and familiar past.

Without going into spoiler territory, Dabi's identity is a well-known secret at this point, considering that it has been years since the bombshell dropped in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga. Considering his powerset, it's easy enough to put two and two together, especially considering how much he revealed to Hawks during his fight against the number two hero earlier in this season. The upcoming moment won't just see Dabi flat out revealing just who he is, but it also will give him a moment that many fans have dubbed his "Joker moment" as the "Dabi Dance" remains a big part of the Paranormal Liberation War.

My Dabi Academia

My Hero Academia's anime adaptation took the opportunity to share this new sketch that features Dabi before his legendary dance is brought to the sixth season of the television series, with Dabi's identity being revealed set to send shockwaves through both the hero and villain community of the Shonen franchise:

(Photo: Studio Bones)

With the war coming to a close in the anime adaptation, the rest of season six is going to see our heroes in a very unique position that won't bode well for Hero Society. In the pages of the manga, Kohei Horikoshi is currently writing and drawing the "Final Arc", a storyline that the mangaka has promised will bring Deku and his friends' story to an end. Keeping this in mind, it will be interesting to see how many seasons and/or movies will be released that follow the story of the Class 1-A heroes.

Are you hyped to see Dabi bust a move in the next episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season? Who do you think will come out on top in the Paranormal Liberation War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.