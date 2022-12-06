My Hero Academia to Launch Online Escape Game

There are many events in Japan when it comes to anime that unfortunately never make their way to North America. Examples of this include live-action stage plays, art exhibitions, and even theme parks that help shine a spotlight on some of the most beloved characters of the medium. Luckily, the popularity of anime the world over is helping to facilitate new events, with My Hero Academia set to release an online "escape room" that Shonen fans will be able to access in a fictional battle against giant robots.

The upcoming mobile game will see each player taking on the role of a second-year student who will be interning with the hero, Slidin' Go, which will eventually see the player teaming up with Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to take on a rampaging giant robot. Of course, for those who have been following along with My Hero Academia's anime and manga, Slidin' Go was revealed to be a member of the Meta Liberation Army, working undercover within the heroes' ranks in an effort to assist the criminal organization that is looking to eliminate a society that places regulations on Quirks. Prior to the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War, Slidin' Go was arrested for his crimes and has yet to return to the series.

My Hero Escape

You can visit the official website for My Hero Academia: Escape From The Giant Robot Villain Attack here, with new art being released in anticipation of the Digital Escape Room which will also bring back a number of voice actors from the series in Japan to help sell the virtual experience.

In the past, there have been quite a few anime escape rooms that were set up in Japan, with just a few examples focusing on popular franchises such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Rurouni Kenshin, Hunter x Hunter, and more. The game itself is already taking sales for the materials that will be needed to join in with the students of UA Academy, with orders open for this month.

Which anime franchise do you think would work well with its own Escape Room? What has been your favorite example of an anime video game released in the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.