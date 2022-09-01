My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker

My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.

The piece comes courtesy of Instagram users luc4mi and smareike as you can see below. The latter was able to show off their personal take on Dabi this summer, and luc4mi did the villain justice with their stunning vision of the character. And if the scenery here reminds you of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, then you are not alone.

Dabi is brought to life in perfect clarity thanks to smareike, and their cosplay is a one-to-one copy of what we've seen in the anime. From their burns to their posture and facial expression, this slice of cosplay is hard to top, and it gives fans a peek at Dabi's freeing views on violence. After all, the villain believes he was trained to be the best, and that moniker matters whether he's fighting for heroes or villains.

If you want to check out more work from these cosplay pros, you can find them both on Instagram here. My Hero Academia promises to bring Dabi back into full view this fall thanks to its anime comeback. Season six is slated to drop this October, and it will kick off one of the show's most intense arcs yet.