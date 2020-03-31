My Hero Academia Fans are Loving Dabi’s Deadly Display in the Latest Chapter

The war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front continues in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, and while it is filled to the brim with its fair share of intense and even heartbreaking scenes, there is also a great showing from the fan favorite villain Dabi. When the My Villain Academia arc came and went without exploring Dabi’s past, fans have been waiting for this villain to take the spotlight in a potential conflict. It seems like this day might be upon us soon as Chapter 266 of the series ramped up all the Dabi action.

As Dabi takes the lead in the fight against the pro hero Hawks, fans have begun to wonder if this means we’ll finally see more from the mysterious villain such as the potential confirmation of a major theory about his background. Not only that, much of the scenes in which he is using his fiery power against Hawks are filled with some of the most impressive art yet.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Dabi’s turn to shine in the latest chapter of the series, the kinds of theories it’s sparking, and the hopes for his future, and let us know what you thought about Dabi in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Pretty Dabi

Colored the pretty panel of Dabi 💙💜 pic.twitter.com/sZ8SmNRGjo — ۫ (@giveseraserhead) March 30, 2020

He’s Real Good with Names

I’d like to bring your attention to Dabi’s secondary power – enigmatically saying someone’s full name #bnha pic.twitter.com/1QsVBjHV9l — ommanyte @BNHA 👀 (@ommanyte) March 29, 2020

Frenemies?

~Frenemy~



Until proven otherwise this is how Dabi knew Hawks real name.



(idk if I his hair is red or white, so you get both until than). pic.twitter.com/LhfxcgSpki — KimboltarT (@Kimbolt_Prime) March 31, 2020

Dabi Really Does Care!!!

dabi cares about the league

dabi cares about the leapic.twitter.com/Vzw8Thnhvf — ً (@YATOWIFE) March 31, 2020

Horikoshi’s Still Surprising!

Everytime I think wow I can’t like a panel of dabi more hori surprises me pic.twitter.com/cFdhKEY2XE — perky!!! @ store open (@percivore) March 29, 2020

Horikoshi Must’ve Spent a Little More Time on You…

god took his time with dabi and that god is horikoshi pic.twitter.com/QP2dRXZv69 — kayla (@luvsbaku) March 29, 2020

PLEASE

But Seriously Though