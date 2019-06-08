My Hero Academia Reveals the Downside of Dabi’s Quirk

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc has pit Shigaraki and the League of Villains against the massive power of the newest villains to the series, the Meta Liberation Army. This has all been in service of increasing their strength overall, and each new chapter of the series has seen a few of them grow the potency of their Quirks after being pushed to the edge. Now that Shigaraki, Toga, and Twice have evolved, it might just be Dabi’s turn next.

Though Dabi has been plenty mysterious over the course of the series, it seems fans might be learning more about him soon just as they have learned about the others. The first reveal? That Dabi’s flame quirk actually comes with a major, self-damaging downside.

In Chapter 230 of the series, Dabi is in the middle of a fight against a powerful ice villain. Not only can this villain summon ice much like Todoroki, they can manipulate and turn things into ice as well. This has proven to be a tough match for Dabi, who’s being pushed to the ropes no matter how hard he fights back with his fire. It’s here that the villain notes that they can smell Dabi’s skin burning.

Emphasizing how much research the Meta Liberation Army has done on the League of Villains, it’s revealed that the downside of Dabi’s quirk is that his flames continue to burn away his body. It seems that the more he uses his flame quirk, the more his skin begins to fester and peel off. This explains Dabi’s brutal, burned skin look throughout the series, and potentially explains why he was forced into a life of villainy.

With Dabi’s quirk revealing such a bad side-effect of its use, this definitely separates him from other fire quirk users like Endeavor and Todoroki. But as this arc continues, fans might be getting more of Dabi’s past yet. Fans have been wanting to learn his origins since he was first introduced, and a key to it seems to lie in how much his quirk harms him.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.