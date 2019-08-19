The My Hero Academia Deku Full Cowl Funko Pop Exclusive is Almost Here

Heads up My Hero Academia fans – the Deku Full Cowl Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop exclusive that was announced at NY Toy Fair is slated for release this month, and if you haven’t reserved one now would be the time.

Entertainment Earth has informed us that they’re almost sold out of the initial batch of their exclusive Goku Pops. Apparently, a second shipment is expected arrive at some point down the line, but you should get your order in now if you don’t want to wait. Grab one here while you can. While you’re at it you might want to check out the My Hero Academia anime crate and new batch of Funko Pops that were released recently.

In other anime Funko Pop exclusives news, Funko and Entertainment Earth debuted a new Dragon Ball Pop figure exclusive last week, and it is all about Goku’s hairiest transformation. Indeed, the Great Ape Goku Funko Pop is here and it’s appropriately super-sized at 6-inches tall. You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for December while it lasts.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

