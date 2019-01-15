‘My Hero Academia’ Fan-Art Imagines Kirishima’s Buff Timeskip Look

Eijiro Kirishima is one of the more popular side-characters in Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, and has since taken much more of the center spotlight in later events in the manga. This has gotten fans thinking about his future.

One artist did just that and imagined what Kirishima would look like if My Hero Academia ever implemented a time-skip to the later years of U.A. High School. You can check it out below.

BNHA Time Skip – Kirishima – “Don’t Break” pic.twitter.com/91nJNJLS8c — Rodrigo Sanni (@RodrigoSanni) January 5, 2019

Artist @RodrigoSanni, who also imagined a perfect timeskip in which Midoriya, Todoroki, and Bakugo became a new Big 3 of U.A. High School, imagined a pretty intense future for Kirishima. Although his hero costume remains the same (other than a ponytail which helps fuel a popular fan-theory), Kirishima is far more muscular than he has been portrayed in the series. He’s in the middle of quite a battle as well, with one of his arms completely broken like Midoriya’s often are.

Fans are about to get a lot more of Kirishima soon as the much-anticipated fourth season of the series adapts the Internship arc of the manga. Without giving too much away, the arc sees a focus on a few key characters and Kirishima is thankfully one of the inclusions. It tests him more than has been seen in the anime yet, so fans are eager for its October premiere to see more of Kirishima in hero action.

The Internship arc sees U.A.’s students tested harder than they have been yet as their Provisional Hero Licenses bring them into a scary new world full of villains who have grown just as much as Midoriya and the others have. The third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.