My Hero Academia Cosplay Burns Bright With Endeavor

My Hero Academia has placed Endeavor at the center of the action for Season 6 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating this by really burning bright with the number one hero! Season 6 of the anime has been quite tough for the number one hero thus far as following the look into his past with the rest of the Todoroki family in the fifth season, Endeavor has been thrust into a major leadership role in the new season. Needing to lead a raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases in the new episodes, he's been taken by surprise in plenty of ways.

Endeavor's been going through quite a lot in his first real challenge as the number one hero in the series' world, and it's clear that his troubles are far from over as of the latest episodes of My Hero Academia's sixth season. Even still, he's burning his flames as much as he can for everyone else and that's a fierceness that has been captured perfectly through some fiery cosplay from artist @yaizaperezs on TikTok that shows some major love to Endeavor! Check it out:

What's Happening to Endeavor in My Hero Academia Season 6?

Endeavor's been struck with lots of trouble in the sixth season thus far. Not only has he already taken a ton of damage in the initial onslaught against the Nomus, but he's been trying to keep up with Tomura Shigaraki's increasing power and changing body. But even with all of that, his troubles were still only getting started as Dabi came to the battlefield with some huge reveals that had shaken the number one hero to his core. As the first arc winds down, now is the perfect time to catch up.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is rounding out the first major arc of its seasonal run, and that means now is the perfect time to check out the new episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll. You can find the five previous seasons of the series there as well, and see new episodes as they continue to air and push Endeavor to struggle even more so.

How are you liking Endeavor in My Hero Academia's sixth season so far? What are you hoping to see from the hero next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!