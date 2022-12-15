My Hero Academia Celebrates Dabi's Big Reveal With New Season 6 Ending

My Hero Academia has finally unveiled Dabi's true identity in the anime with the newest episode of the series, and Season 6's ending theme sequence actually got some surprising changes to help celebrate the fiery villain's big reveals! The climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc is now exploding with the latest episodes of the sixth season, and there are still some major events that need to happen before the fight between the heroes and villains can come to its end. The biggest of which was Dabi, who had been preparing a secret plan for Endeavor throughout the first half of this season.

Much like some of the biggest events that have happened in the sixth season so far, the ending theme sequence in the newest episode is changed to reflect a major shift in the status quo. With Dabi officially revealing to Endeavor and Shoto Todoroki that he is actually the long lost and thought dead member of their family, Toya, in a grandstanding moment in front of the world, the ending theme made sure to help cement this by reflecting just that with some slick new scenes. Check out the new version of the ending below as shared by Crunchyroll:

How Does My Hero Academia's Ending Change for Dabi?

Episode 124 of My Hero Academia saw Dabi reveal to the Todoroki family that he was actually Toya, who Endeavor thought had died but surprisingly survived. It was something Dabi had been preparing for ever since Endeavor became the number one hero, and he wanted to make sure to reveal his true identity when it would crush his father and the others the most. Now that he's done it, there's no more holding the fiery villain back from this point on.

The new ending theme sequence features not only a new look at Dabi (who has revealed his fully white hair much like the rest of the Todoroki family), but a tender look at the young Toya as he happily used his fire quirk when training with his father as a child. It's a unique touch to the ending, and now it's just a matter of watching what the wild villain could be cooking up next.

What do you think of this Dabi filled changes to My Hero Academia's newest ending theme sequence? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!