My Hero Academia Went Plus Ultra With Dabi's Biggest Episode Yet

My Hero Academia has struck a chord with fans all over the world with Dabi's biggest episode ever. My Hero Academia Season 6 has been largely focused on the heroes' big ambush on the villains, and the desperate race to get to Tomura Shigaraki and shut him down before his power boost treatment made him into the most powerful villain ever. However, in "Dabi's Dance" it's revealed that the greatest threat to Japan and its pro hero system is none other than Dabi!

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Yes, in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11, Dabi shocks the pro hero forces and their leader Endeavor, by revealing that he is Endeavor's son Toya Todoroki! As fans theory long suspected, Dabi was Toya, Endeavor's first son, whose flame powers were greater than his own – to the point of burning Toya himself upon using his quirk. After being relentlessly pushed by Endeavor to surpass All Might, Toya ended up pushing his training on a mountainside to the point of creating an entire inferno, that seemingly consumed the boy's entire body.

Instead, Toya survived (minus a lower jaw) and became Dabi. In his own words, Dabi chose not to reveal his presence to the world or his family – especially after seeing his dad finally get the child he wanted (Shoto), with a perfect balance of fire and ice. Dabi chose Joker-like machinations of sewing mayhem and chaos, joining with Shigaraki and the League of Villains to further his own goals.

Well, with the whole world watching the battle in Jaku, Dabi delivers a massive psychological killshot in the form of an entire pre-recorded video posted online and spliced into the TV airwaves, where Dabi reveals the entire confession about his true origins.

DABI DANCE

VA Hiro Shimono elevated this scene🔥 pic.twitter.com/VRDVGxzXIQ — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 10, 2022

For My Hero Academia fans who have been waiting years to get the truth about all those Dabi theories were more than rewarded by "Dabi's Dance", with the anime by Bones taking everything that My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi baked into the manga and elevated it to a whole new level. As the tweet above is smart to point out, voice actor Hiro Shimono (Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer) really took Dabi's now-classic monologue and owned it.

Despite any and all criticisms that the My Hero Academia anime may have gotten in later seasons, this "Dabi's Dance" episode has earned the term of being "Plus-Ultra."