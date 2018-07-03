‘My Hero Academia’ Paints Endeavor In A New Light

Endeavor’s latest actions in My Hero Academia could inspire admiration amongst many fans, but the latest issue also makes sure to point out the other side to the current Number 1 hero.

Spoilers incoming for My Hero Academia Chapter 189: Why He Kept Standing Up, so you’ve been warned.

The issue features Endeavor locked in battle with a rampaging and immensely powerful Nomu, one that has several abilities to its name. Thanks to the impressive skill set, Endeavor’s taken quite a beating but keeps getting up and charging forward anyway. This could be considered admirable, but his children paint a very different picture.

As his kids watch the action on their laptop, Natsuo can’t figure out why he just won’t stop, saying “What the hell is that b****** doing? If he’s really no match for it then he should fall back and wait for reinforcements…He’s not All Might, and never will be. He should know that better than anyone.”

Becoming better than All Might has always been a key driving factor in Endeavors’ actions, something that has come at the detriment of his children. Natsuo touches on that as well.

“That’s why he gave up so quickly and went crazy like that…He neglected the children that weren’t useful to him, and drove mom into a corner to the point that she got sick,” Natsuo said. “Just give up like you always do and run already…”

His sister Fuyumi puts his actions into perspective, saying it perfectly fits with what he’s always done.

“Natsu…there are some things…that even if you think you comprehend them, you just refuse to accept, aren’t there? He hasn’t given up. He never did. There is no one in the world more stubborn about giving up than that man.”

