‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Put Endeavor On Blast

Endeavor might be the No. 1 hero in the current chapters of My Hero Academia, but he’s been far from the No. 1 father, and he finally gets an overdue bashing from one of his kids.

After Endeavor’s latest battle and injuries, he returns home to see his kids, and Natsuo is not thrilled to see him. After seeing him Natsuo gets up to leave, but before he can Endeavor opens up a can of worms when he tells him “if you have something to say, then go ahead and say it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Natsuo is already primed to explode, telling Endeavor that’s rich coming from “the guy who wouldn’t even look me in the eye for all these years.” It’s here that Shoto remembers his dad telling him not to look at his siblings, telling him “you live in a different world from them.”

After this Natsuo goes off on Endeavor and it is glorious, first putting his siblings on blast a bit for forgiving him so easily.

“For whatever reason, Mom and Sis both seem to have no problem with forgiving you, but as far as I’m concerned, that crazy bastard we knew all too well is still going strong! They are acting like you’ve changed, but you haven’t changed a bit,’ Natsuo says.

“You completely neglected us and left us to listen to Mom screaming and Shouto crying,” Natsuo continues. “Not to mention what happened with Big Bro Touya… You going off and beating some strong villain doesn’t make all that just disappear, dammit! And here you are, deciding now’s the time to have a change of heart! You just one-sidedly try and come back into our lives?! It makes me sick! Do you have any idea how any of us feel?!”

Endeavor tries to tell him things will be different, saying “From now on, I’m going to face my past and atone for everything I’ve done.” Natsuo isn’t having it though, saying Oh, is that so?! and then quickly bolting out of the house.

If he had a microphone he would’ve dropped it.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What did you think of this issue of My Hero Academia? Let us know in the comments!