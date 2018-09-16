‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Cavalry Battle Finale’

My Hero Academia‘s continuing the Sports Festival on Toonami, and this week sees the end of the major Cavalry Battle where Midoriya has to defend against opposing teams taking his ten million point headband.

Were he and his team able to escape unscathed? Did Midoriya make it to the final round of the festival? Read on to find out what happened on the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

After successfully escaping a pincer attack, idoriya and his team were cornered by Todoroki’s team. Mineta, losing his headband, declares full on attack mode as Todoroki and his team also go on the offensive as well. Everyone’s coming at once, but Kaminari shocks them all with Todoroki freezes the teams in place. He’s adapting his strategy. Tokoyami’s worried about Kaminari, and a flashback reveals that Dark Shadow is stronger at night (but hard to control). Tokoyami agrees to Midoriya’s team because he correctly guessed Tokoyami would be better off on the defensive. It’s then he decides they need to attack now more than ever as he takes his group’s strengths and weaknesses into account. Class 1-B’s Neito Monoma successfully takes Bakugo’s headband and successfully provokes Bakugo into focusing all their efforts on them. Bakugo goes in for the attack but it’s countered when Monoma uses Bakugo and Kirishima’s quirks to defend himself. It’s revealed he can copy someone’s quirk for up to five minutes. Class 1-B helps Monoma to escape, and this burns Bakugo even more. Todoroki corners Midoriya’s team once again. Todoroki figures out that Midoriya is intentionally staying on his left side to avoid damage. It’s then Tenya uses his secret move, Recipro Burst, as their team slips by Midoriya and steals the ten million point headband. Recipro Burst gives Tenya a sudden boost of speed and strength, but it completely stalls his engine when used. He had been saving this move for such an occasion (when he can beat Midoriya). With little time left and no headband, Midoriya and his team decide that a counterattack to get one of Todoroki’s headbands is the way to go. Midoriya charges forth with a One For All boosted arm, and Todoroki’s left arm lights its fire. Bakugo jumps at Neito’s team (who’s sitting at second place), and after successfully countering their attack Bakugo is able to take two of their headbands. Bakugo successfully uses Seto and Ashida’s quirks to catch Neito’s team and takes their headbands. Midoriya uses his One For All arm to cut the wind of Todoroki’s flame arm defense. Midoriya successfully grabs the top headband thinking it’s the ten million point one, but it’s only 70 points. One final charge from Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki leads to nothing as the Cavalry Battle time limit ends. The top four teams are Todoroki’s team, Team Bakugo, Team Shinso (who had surprisingly made it through), and Tokoyami reveals Dark Shadow was able to grab a headband off of Todoroki’s head that had enough points to get Midoriya’s team through to the final round. Todoroki’s worried he’ll become who Endeavor wants him to be. After thee Cavalry Battle, Todoroki confronts Midoriya and wants to talk to him about something. Just then, All Might says he wants to speak with Endeavor as the episode comes to a close.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.