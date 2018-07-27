New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease New Quirks

My Hero Academia now has the Provisional Hero License Exam in full swing, and as fans already witnessed, it’s going to take a ton of effort just to pass the preliminary stage of the exam as Midoriya’s stuck in a giant battle royale.

This also means fans will be introduced to brand new Quirks, as new image tease rival hero schools Shiketsu and Ketsubutsu unleashing their Quirks in order to pass on to the next stage of the exam as they close in on Midoriya.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Boku No Hero Academia screenshots for Episode 54 “Shiketsu Academy Creeps Up” are out with Camie, Inasa, Shindou, and Deku saving Ochako…! pic.twitter.com/BhrqU4hSgA — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 27, 2018

My Hero Academia Episode 54 is titled “Shiketsu High Lurking!” and the synopsis reads as such (thanks to Twitter user @aitaikimochii, who also spotted the preview images):

“A New Finishing Blow to Fight Back Against the Resolve to “Crush U.A.” The First round of the Provisional License Exam starts! The other students aim to obliterate the students of U.A., but Deku and the others come up with a new finishing blow as their opposing attack!”

The more interesting bit comes from the second part of the synopsis, which teases Camie’s odd approach to Midoriya, “Deku gets separated with the others during their plan to oppose the “Crush U.A.” agenda, and encounters Shiketsu Academy’s Camie. Even though she’s a rival, what is her reason for coming close to Deku!”

Not only will fans see new Quirks, they’ll also see the debut of one of the most anticipated anime adapted characters, Shiketsu’s Camie.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.