‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases A Big Future

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode brought on a much needed fight between Bakugo and Midoriya after the end of the Hero License Exam, and before the series heads into the next arc it’s got quite a bit of set-up to do.

The preview for the next episode of the series not only teases a big future for the series full of new villains, but also teases the introduction of three of the biggest hero students in U.A.

Episode 62 of My Hero Academia is titled, “A Season For Encounters” and the translated synopsis (as provided by @aitaikimochii and @fabulouslyalone on Twitter) reads as such:

“The Second Semester Begins! But Izuku and Bakugo are under house arrest! Class 1-A learns about Hero Internships during the opening ceremonies. Izuku, who is under house arrest, learns of the curriculum from his classmates and worries he wouldn’t be able to catch up. Crime is rampant with the absence of a Symbol of Peace. Twice, a man from the League of Villains, meets a certain man in the chaos…”

As a new status quo is still being established following All Might’s retirement, the villain world has grown restless and are beginning to act out as demonstrated by the preview. Not only does the preview give fans a quick look at the major villain of the next arc of the series, the groundwork is being laid for the Internship arc as well.

A major factor of this is the introduction of “The Big 3.” Midoriya teases at the end of the preview that the next episode has the story of how he meets the Top 3, the three top students in U.A. High School while fans get a quick look at the back of each of their heads. Both these new heroes and villains will play a huge part in the series going forward, and soon fans will get their first look.

