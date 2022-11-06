My Hero Academia Gives Eraser Head MVP Award After Big Season 6 Save

My Hero Academia has been amping up its action with each new episode of the sixth season so far, and the anime has given Eraser Head a major MVP award to help honor his big save in the newest episode of the series! The heroes have been launching into a full war against the Paranormal Liberation Front with the first few episodes of Season 6 so far, and Shota Aizawa has found himself in the middle of some of the biggest early moments thanks to how crucial he has been to the effort so far. But as Shigaraki amps up his power, Aizawa will be even more necessary.

Aizawa has been very important to the heroes thus far thanks to his Erasure ability helping to nerf the High-End Nomus (so important that he was crucially saved by another pro hero when Shigaraki woke up), and he will be even more so as Shigaraki has begun to unleash the full slate of his new abilities. Thus My Hero Academia has given Aizawa the MVP award for Episode 119 of the series thanks to his quick save of Ryukyu by eliminating Shigaraki's decay before the worst happened. Check it out:

What Happens in My Hero Academia Episode 119?

Episode 119 of My Hero Academia brings Tomura Shigaraki fully to the battlefield and it begins to reveal just how much power he now has following absorbing All For One and all of the experiments Dr. Garaki did on his body following the end of the fifth season. The small demonstration of his many new quirks was already dangerous on its own, and it would have been even more so without Aizawa quickly making it to the action and using his Erasure to knock out Shigaraki's new powers.

Following Crust's sacrifice, Aizawa now is more motivated than ever to help bring Shigaraki down. Knowing just how much more dangerous the villain is at this point, Aizawa is going to be very crucial to the fight moving forward. Now it's just a matter of seeing how long the villains can hold out against this much stronger version of the villain than ever seen before.

How did you like Eraser Head in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Do you think he earned the MVP award? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!