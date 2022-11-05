My Hero Academia Poster Highlights Shigaraki's Season 6 Makeover

My Hero Academia has fully unleashed Tomura Shigaraki with All For One's power with the newest episode of the anime, and Season 6 of the series is ushering in this new makeover for the villain with a special new poster! The sixth season of the series has been nothing but action as it has kicked off a huge fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the heroes have already been struggling against all of the surprises the villains have had for them so far. But there was a ticking clock until Shigaraki himself had fully awakened and made his move with the previous episode.

With Shigaraki's awakening it was teased that he was now much more powerful than he ever has been in the anime before, and this was made frighteningly clear with the newest episode of the series as he has not only been boosted by All For One's power, but has been granted a whole slate of quirks that the villain had stored up. This has made him an all new version of Shigaraki, and it's this new look that My Hero Academia's newest poster for Season 6 gives the spotlight to. Check it out below:

What Happens in My Hero Academia Episode 119?

My Hero Academia Episode 119 picks up right after Shigaraki had awakened and showed off his powered up new version of Decay. But as he begins to move his way towards One For All in the newest episode, the anime also shows off a bunch of the quirks that are now at his disposal. It's not just his new quirks either as it was made clear that Dr. Garaki's experiments on Shigaraki have also made the villain's body much physically stronger as a result too so he could bear the weight of all his new quirks.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases Ominous Episode 6 Stills | My Hero Academia Season 6 Has Transformed Shigaraki Into a Nightmare

The episode demonstrated Endeavor and the other heroes' first real efforts against this new Shigaraki, and if that's anything to go by, then the fight is going to last a lot longer than the heroes might have hoped for. If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's new season as it airs overseas, you can now find Season 6 (and the previous five seasons) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

How are you liking this new version of Shigaraki so far? How are you liking Season 6's episodes as a whole thus far too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!