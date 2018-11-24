‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Stuns With Hand-Drawn Animation

A fan of My Hero Academia recently shared a stunning, hand-drawn animation they did based largely on the franchise’s first animated film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and it’s truly something worth checking out.

You can check out the brief, impressive animation below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It would appear that the actual frames used in the animation were drawn (by hand) by a person named Yusuke Takada. The background music in the short piece is seemingly from 369musiq. The impetus of the project appears to have been the celebration of My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi’s birthday, which was on November 20th.

In the replies to the posting of the animation on Twitter, the original poster clarified (in Japanese, so bear with us) that around 350 “sheets” went into the making of the animation. Additionally, a good number of them reference the recent My Hero Academia film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. It’s pretty easy to spot those, as they feature a much younger All Might and several of that film’s characters.

One could argue, of course, just how “original” the animation is given its admitted source material, but it’s still awful impressive. Even given that, it takes skill and craft to compile that into something as smooth as this. That doesn’t even factor in the amount of time this had to take.

What do you think of the animation? Is it PLUS ULTRA? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has superpowers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.