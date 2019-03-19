Fan Artist Imagines All Might as Spider-Man in ‘My Hero Academia’ Crossover With ‘Into The Spider-Verse’

Fan artist Drawrepulser has made waves in recent weeks by drawing crossovers between My Hero Academia and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Their first crossover showed Izuku Midoriya playing the role of Miles Morales during the memorable scene where he finally embraces his powers and jumps from the top of a skyscraper. The artist took things a step further with their latest design, showing All-Might as Peter B. Parker and Midoriya as Miles in matching costumes from the “Learning to be Spider-Man” meme that popped up shortly after the movie released in late 2018. Within two days of uploading the art, the drawing already had 14,000 upvotes on Reddit.

Naturally, the drawing was quickly turned into a meme of its own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of the series will notice that Midoriya is wearing the same costume he is often seen wearing as a child in flashback scenes with his mother.

The original Spider-Verse scene had Peter B. Parker and Morales working together to break into Kingpin’s remote research facility to steal data that will help bring down his particle accelerator. The pair wound up running into the gender-swapped version of Doctor Octopus, Olivia Octavius, before being rescued by Spider-Gwen.

The latest season of My Hero Academia took another step in the mentorship between Midoriya and All Might, as the pair finally revealed the secret behind One for All to Bakugo after he fought Midoriya for answers.

Created by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya (also known as Deku), who lives in a world where 80 percent of the population is born with some type of special ability, also known as quirks. While he is originally born quirkless, Midoriya becomes inspired to be a hero as a child by the No. 1 professional hero in the world, All Might. After a random encounter between the two, All Might opts to give his One for All quirk to Midoriya so that he can become the next great hero by attending U.A. High School. All Might joins the school as a teacher, and quickly becomes a mentor for young Midoriya as the two team up with various pro heroes and Midoriya’s 1-A classmates to take on the League of Villains.