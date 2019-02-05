‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Art Imagines Todoroki as an Adorable Pokemon Trainer

When it comes to the manga and anime My Hero Academia, there are few heroes-in-training like Shoto Todoroki, the son of Endeavor with the ability to create both ice and fire. He can be a bit icy at times, like his abilities, but apparently two adorable Pokemon are just the thing to warm him up.

A recent bit of fan art shared over on Reddit and created by artist OyasumiYuni imagines what it would be like if Todoroki were a Pokemon trainer. More specifically, it imagines a world where Todoroki has two Vulpix — a traditional one and an Alolan one. For those not caught up on the Pokemon franchise, it could not be a more perfect pairing.

You see, the traditional Vulpix is a Fire-type Pokemon, while the Alolan form of Vulpix is an Ice-type Pokemon. Get it? Fire. Ice. Just like Todoroki’s two abilities. In addition to the two Pokemon, there’s a short phrase include as well: “They’re my Pokemon. Not his.” This is, of course, a reference to Todoroki’s contentious relationship with his father, and something similar to what is said about his inherited abilities around the time when he embraces both the ice and fire.

OyasumiYuni also uploaded a sped-up video of their painting process, which you can view below:

