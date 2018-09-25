‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Fashion Line Featuring Izuku’s Shoes

My Hero Academia has some of the most popular characters in anime and manga today, and a large part of that is due to character designs and just how fashionable the characters can be.

A new collaboration with apparel brand SuperGroupies for special My Hero Academia inspired gear will now allow fans to be just as fashionable as their favorite characters. There are even shoes that strongly resemble Midoriya’s famous kicks.

Don’t miss out on the new #BokuNoHeroAcademia collaboration with Super Groupies! The high-quality collection is themed after Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki, and even include shoes very similar to the ones Deku wears! Pre-order today~

Release Date: Dec. 2018

The special SuperGroupies collection is set to release December 2018 in Japan, and references Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki in the colors. The line includes long sleeve sweaters, a special backpack, watches, and even shoes. The Todoroki and Bakugo inspired shoes are neat, in that they reflect their hero costume colors, but the Midoriya inspired kicks go the extra mile and reference Midoriya’s cool red sneakers.

The line may admittedly be on the expensive side, but it’s made up for its minimalist take. To those who aren’t familiar with the series, you will just be wearing a cool pair of sneakers. But you’ll know just how iconic Midoriya’s red shoes have become throughout the series.

Midoriya’s fought in them many times before, with the most recent showing in his fight with Bakugo giving the best looking Midoriya footwork yet. Midoriya was able to increase his use of One For All in his body up to 8% and it made all the difference. Not only did his speed pick up, but he pulled some impressive maneuvers in order to gain traction and that speed. It was a great showing for those red shoes he always wears.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.