My Hero Academia Cosplay Explodes With Fierce Fem Bakugo

One prevailing aspect of many Shonen series that have risen to the top of the world of anime is that the main protagonist will often have a rival that pushes them to new heights of power, and My Hero Academia has one of the most popular in the explosive hero known as Bakugo, with one fan deciding to give the hot tempered student a big makeover. With the story arc of the Paranormal Liberation War taking place in the manga, Bakugo and his friends are being put through the ringer and many are left wondering which heroes will make it out alive!

Bakugo has long been one of the most powerful students in Class 1-A, despite his short temper, thanks in part to his explosive Quirk that allows him to unleash a torrent of blasts that can blast back opponents in his path. Over the course of the series, Bakugo has found himself facing off against his rival in the series lead of Midoriya. With the two young heroes having always been on shaky terms, they have grown more willing to fight alongside one another. In fact, a main story point in the second feature length film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, saw the two heroes working hand in hand.

Instagram Cosplayer Brietledeuse shared this amazing take on the explosive hero of UA Academy who was able to prove himself in becoming the victor during the Sports Festival, but still has a long way to go in controlling his temper and proving himself to be a hero on the same level as the likes of All Might and Endeavor:

With any hero or villain seemingly on the chopping block in the latest arc of the manga, we're hoping that Bakugo is able to survive the bloody story line!

