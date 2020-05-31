My Hero Academia Theory Suggests Bakugo's Anger Is Tied to His Quirk

✖

My Hero Academia isn't shy when it comes to Bakugo and his all-out rage, but a new theory suggests his temper has more to do with his Quirk than anything. Over the years, fans have come to hate or love the explosive hero for his outburst, but Bakugo's anger issues have hurt him in some bad ways. After being mistaken for a future villain, Bakugo has tried to dampen his fiery rage in the manga when he remembers to, but Reddit user Megan Cress believes his tantrums are due to his Quirk.

For those who aren't aware, Bakugo's explosions do not materialize out of thin air. The boy seems to create an excess of nitroglycerin-like liquid that sweats from his palms. Bakugo can use that liquid to ignite various explosions, and he has become a pro at summoning sweat whenever he needs it. But as Cress points out, real-world side effects for nitroglycerin intake may be the cause for his anger.

"Bakugou's anger and constant adrenaline is his body's way of dealing with his quirk and keeping him alive. Because nitroglycerin can lower a person's heart rate dramatically, so if he's not constantly stressed he would literally pass out. Would also make sense cuz he only started being so angry all the time after his quirk manifested," Cress wrote, describing a My Hero Academia fan-theory she picked up from social media.

As you can imagine, this theory is a solid one. Most Quirks have some sort of backlash; Izuku will break his bones, Aoyama's tummy begins to hurt, and Mineta will bleed from his scalp. If a Quirk is used too much, it isn't good for you, and Bakugo has never shied away from using his. His backlash could be the mood swings that come from his nitroglycerin-infused sweat, and that would explain a few things. Side effects of nitroglycerin dosages include excessive sweating, fainting, and even changes in behavior if taken inappropriately. So if the manga wants to surprise everyone, it will confirm this fan-theory when Bakugo has his next big outburst.

Do you think this My Hero Academia theory really works out? Or does it make excuses for Bakugo's temper? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

