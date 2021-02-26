My Hero Academia Fan Brings Fem Izuku to Life in Genderbent Cosplay

✖

My Hero Academia is set to return with the fifth season of its anime, pitting the students of Class 1-A against their rival in 1-B, and one fan has decided to give Midoriya "Deku" Izuku a gender-bending makeover for one of his earliest costumes as a part of UA Academy. With the fourth season hinting at big changes to come for Deku as he explores the power of One For All that was given to him by All Might, it's clear that the young hero is continuing on his path to becoming the new Symbol of Peace.

Currently, Midoriya's mastery of his Quirk grants him a level of strength that definitely took time for him to learn. In the early days of the series, Deku would break his bones as a result of using the full force of his powers, with his fingers, hands, arms, and legs breaking as a result. Via training with All Might, his teachers at UA Academy, and his fellow students at Class 1-A, he has been able to figure out how to harness his strength by focusing the power in his legs and ultimately doesn't injure himself nearly as much as he once did.

Reddit Cosplayer Alice Lone Unicorn shared this original take on Midoriya "Deku" Izuku that gives the main hero of My Hero Academia a makeover while incorporating some of the earlier elements of the hero that made him look closer to a bunny than a crime fighter that could battle with the best of them:

This year won't just see the release of the fifth season of the anime, but also a brand new animated movie that has released little details so far. The previous movie, Heroes Rising, featured Class 1-A taking on the "heir apparent" of All For One, Nine, on an island that witnessed Bakugo inheriting the power of One For All for a brief moment. With the first poster showing Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki receiving new neon outfits, it's clear that the "Three Musketeers" will be front and center when the film lands this summer.

