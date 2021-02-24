My Hero Academia Fans Clamor for Izuku’s Backstory Amidst Arc Change

My Hero Academia has spent the latest stories of its manga diving into the backgrounds of both the young hero Shoto Todoroki as well as the number two crime fighter in Hawks, which has fans clamoring for more material focused on the back story of the franchise's main protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya. Though we did get brief glimpses into Midoriya's background as a child hoping to become a hero but having no superpowers of his own, there appears to be plenty of space that is yet unexplored which could certainly use some screen time.

