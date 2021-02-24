My Hero Academia Fans Clamor for Izuku’s Backstory Amidst Arc Change
My Hero Academia has spent the latest stories of its manga diving into the backgrounds of both the young hero Shoto Todoroki as well as the number two crime fighter in Hawks, which has fans clamoring for more material focused on the back story of the franchise's main protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya. Though we did get brief glimpses into Midoriya's background as a child hoping to become a hero but having no superpowers of his own, there appears to be plenty of space that is yet unexplored which could certainly use some screen time.
Which heroes do you want to see given more of a spotlight when it comes to their backgrounds? Do you think we'll see more of Midoriya's history in the future of the Shonen franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
The Time Has Come
Hawks family backstory? Todoroki family backstory? Seems like this hospital arc is focusing on families a lot.
Would love to get Inko, Hisashi, Bakugo, Mitsuki & Masaru all in the same room with All Might & Deku for a conversation.
Feel like we’d get some fire out of that. pic.twitter.com/xOiJT9M6Og— Cheese with Wineapple🍍 (@VocalPineapple) February 21, 2021
Why Not Both?
I feel like we need to know Deku’s and Bakugo’s family more, may not be all that important but I just want to know.— UltraDaiDai07 (@UltraDaiDai07) February 21, 2021
It's Time To Reveal Midoriya's Dad
I would love for hisashi to finally show up but part of me has been laughing at the idea that inko decides to take deku to America to be with his father and all might lets them use his private jet and on the jet asks what he looks like just to be shown a photo of AFO xD— Cleo Shay (@IsobelNeferata) February 21, 2021
It's Now Or Never
If Hisashi was ever to come back I would like it to be now. Your son just fought the biggest criminal force in Japan and nearly died.
Come home.— Osaru| Cr: Slam Dunk (@RBraincell) February 22, 2021
Family Therapy Session
Hopefully we get to see all of them in the same room. That would be straight fire if we got both families sitting together talking about what’s happening and their past— Yuna (@scftizuku) February 22, 2021
Will All Might Be Involved?
I'm expecting Inko and Mitsuki to get into a full-on screaming match with All-Might...— E Day (@BFHVersatile) February 21, 2021
Plenty of Avenues To Explore
Would love that! If they do that they could go into Bakugo bullying Izuku and how both of them feel about it now— Des 10 (@Alex27Dee) February 21, 2021