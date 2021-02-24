My Hero Academia Needs to Explore Izuku's Family Next

✖

My Hero Academia really needs to explore Izuku Midoriya's family history next! For a series supposedly told from a perspective of a future Midoriya as he details how he became the number one hero, the series has gotten far more complicated through each new arc of the series. One of the major wrinkles has been Endeavor and the relationship he has with the rest of his family, and the newest arc of the series is diving into the Todoroki family's complicated past once more. While that is all fine in terms of fleshing out the characters, it's kind of left Deku high and dry.

Without giving away too much for fans not completely up to date with Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release of the series, Midoriya has been sidelined once more as Endeavor, Shoto, and the rest of their family deal with the fallout of their dirty laundry being aired out to the rest of the world. But after all of this is settled, the series should focus back on Midoriya and his family past.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

The series has revealed bits and pieces of Izuku Midoriya's family, and this was especially the case early on when we got his origin story. You might figure that this is all there is to tell about how the young Deku had been growing up, but there are still some gaps that need to be filled in. We have yet to see his father represented in the series, even through flashbacks or family portraits. We have also yet to see if he has any extended family either.

This could be because Izuku's father plays a big role in the One For All mystery or some other part of the grand scheme, but even if he doesn't hold that much importance in the overall story, it would further flesh out Izuku's mother. This is actually the core reason for an arc about Izuku's family as we have really only seen Izuku's mother from Izuku's perspective. While we have a good grasp on how she feels about Izuku's hero journey, we don't know much about Inko as a person.

What makes her tick? What makes her support her son so much despite his constant danger and injuries? Going back to the current situation with Izuku, how is she going to react to his newest slate of potentially permanently damaging injuries like the ones he's taken in the past? While the Todoroki family is indeed going through a reckoning, the Midoriya family is speeding towards this as well.

Regardless of whether or not series creator Kohei Horikoshi decides to go back into the Midoriya family past, the series should place more of an emphasis on Izuku Midoriya and the impact of his decision on his family. Is his mother the only blood relative? Is she the only one that truly cares about his well being? How would she feel about All Might now? This seems like a great time to tell her about his One For All secret! What do you think?

Would you want to see My Hero Academia explore the Midoriya family more? Which character's family or past would you like to see more of? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!