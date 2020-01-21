My Hero Academia Cosplay Imagines Future Eri Following in Deku’s Heroic Footsteps

My Hero Academia’s fourth season recently brought the Shie Hassaikai arc to an end, and this means that the fight to save the young Eri is now over. Thanks to Eri’s help, Deku was able to push beyond his limits (quite literally) as he took down the villainous Overhaul. It was a pretty big breakthrough for the young girl as due to her awful upbringing, she’s never really thought highly of herself. Constantly wishing that Mirio Togata and Izuku Midoriya would stop fighting on her behalf lest they get hurt, through their actions Eri learned that she’s worth fighting for. She’s worth saving.

Following the end of the fight against Overhaul, Eri’s quirk continued to go out of control. But its power is undeniable. Should she be able to train and harness her quirk without damaging others, she could have as bright of a heroic future as Mirio and Midoriya’s someday. But what would that look like?

Artist lostlittlerabbit (who you can find on Instagram here) shared a fun imagining of what this would look like with an older take on Eri through cosplay. Donning Deku’s hero costume, Eri would certainly be a lot more adorable if this look ever made it into the official series someday! Check out the fun cosplay below:

Although an older Eri would look great in Deku’s hero costume, the current young Eri would look cute in it as well! Now that she’ll be integrating into the series going forward as her power is far too strong to be left on her own, we’ll be seeing more of her in the anime’s future. But just as Deku is growing into the number one hero, Eri has the potential to grow in very much the same way!

Hoping to see more of Eri in the future? Think Eri’s going to be a hero someday like her heroes Deku and Lemillion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.