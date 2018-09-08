‘My Hero Academia’ Shows Off Gang Orca’s Civilian Side

Gang Orca might have been a terrifying figure in the provisional licensing exam, but hero actually has a sensitive side that has not been shown yet in My Hero Academia.

The series takes place in a world of vastly diverse quirks. Some are small, subtle or almost useless, while others can make a person look barely human anymore. The latter is the case for Gang Orca, the number 10 hero in the My Hero Academia world. However, the manga’s supplemental page on him shows that he is not nearly as menacing as he looks.

“A high-rank powerhouse hero who participated in the raid operation against the villain alliance,” it reads. “There’s no end to the constant requests he receives from aquariums all over the country to come give lectures and appear in shows. However, his obstinate personality and frightening visage often make children cry. Behind closed doors he’s distraught over that fact. Very, very distraught.”

The series creator, Kohei Horikoshi, seems to have imagine a vulnerable persona behind the frightening eyes of Gang Orca, though he has not gotten a chance to show it yet. For anime viewers, he only showed up this season — first in the heroes’ battle with Shigaraki’s League of Villains, and now in the last several episodes as the fake villain of the provisional licensing exam.

The supplemental page also shows Orca in civilian clothing — a t-shirt with a short-sleeve collared shirt over it, baggy jeans and simple, semi-formal shoes. The aquatic hero even wears a wristwatch, looking oddloy out of place on his muscular whale arm.

Horikoshi includes civilian clothing illustrations like this throughout the manga volumes. Each one shows a hero or a student out of their uniform or costume, and they all include details like their birthday, height, likes, and real name. The pages also always feature a paragraph or two by Horikoshi himself, written in the first person. Sometimes they explain how the hero came about, or alternate story ideas that Horikoshi had for them that never came to be.

The most recent volume released in the U.S., 14, includes five of these pages, though they are all used to introduce new characters that have not made it into the manga yet, though at the rate things are moving, at least one of them will show up before the season is out.



